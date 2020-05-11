Annual 'Pete's Thanksgiving Celebration' in Neptune Beach canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Management and staff say that COVID-19 has forced the legendary neighborhood watering hole to cancel it's Thanksgiving event.

It's a tradition like none other.

For the past 35 years, hundreds of people have packed the streets on Thanksgiving morning in Neptune Beach for the annual 'Pete's Thanksgiving Celebration'.

This year, however, management and staff say that COVID-19 has forced the legendary watering hole to cancel it's Thanksgiving event.

"We cannot in good conscience hold the event while the covid pandemic is still a factor in our lives," posted the business on Facebook. "As much as we love to hold this event, it would simply be impossible to maintain social distancing and everyone's health is our main concern."

Pete's Bar says that they are exploring the idea of hosting the event 'fashionably late' street party in early 2021 depending on the COVID-19 situation at that time.

Read the full announcement regarding the event below: