NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — It's an annual tradition that brings thousands of people to Neptune Beach - Pete's Bar Thanksgiving Day Celebration.

It's also one of the biggest beach block parties of the year.

"If you don't have fun, you shouldn't be here," Jimbo Crumbley, who attends the celebration every year, said. "That's the way I look at it."

The event started out small several years ago with a bartender hosting a few friends on Thanksgiving, and each year it's grown to include locals and even those from out of state.

"Always nice people in there and nostalgic," said Bob Peterson.

This will be Peterson's 10th year at Pete's. He spends the winters in Florida with his daughter and other family members, away from his home in Minnesota.

"We got here a week ago Sunday and we stay until May 1," he told First Coast News. "The snow will be gone by then up there."

The party also gives local businesses a financial boost ahead of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Several owners told First Coast News it makes sense to be open on Thanksgiving given the usual crowds.

In addition to the block party, there is also Tony's Turkey Trot 5k Fun Run starting at 8 a.m. in Atlantic Beach.

