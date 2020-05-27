Pete's Bar assures customers its doors will 'fly open' when given the OK

During its closure, the bar, located at 117 First St. in Neptune Beach, has undergone a deep cleaning that includes an overhaul and major cleaning of its bathrooms.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Pete's Bar took to Facebook on Wednesday to assure its customers that it's fully prepared to reopen if and when the bar is given the OK by the governor.

"Whenever the government does finally approve us reopening, our doors will fly open!" the Facebook post said. "Coronavirus is no joke, and we don't want to play any part in unintentionally spreading it. Until then, please stay safe, spend some quality time with your families, and be ready to rejoin our family as soon as we get the all-clear!"

The full post reads:

"To all our regulars, sometimes-ers, fans and supporters,

Thank you for the huge outpouring of support we've seen during this shutdown. It means a lot to the family that has happily owned and operated Pete's since it first opened in 1933.

We are as excited as you are for our reopening, and to resume the never-ending libations, revelries, and 25¢ pool! During this closure, we have cleaned up the place (just enough - it's still the building you all love) and done an overhaul/major cleaning of the bathrooms.

Whenever the government does finally approve us reopening, our doors will fly open! Coronavirus is no joke, and we don't want to play any part in unintentionally spreading it. Until then, please stay safe, spend some quality time with your families, and be ready to rejoin our family as soon as we get the all-clear!"

Last week, First Coast News reported the owners of Pete's Bar had been calling out to Gov. Ron DeSantis, imploring him to let the 87-year-old bar, and other Florida bars, reopen.