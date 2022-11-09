It's on! Pete's Bar annual Thanksgiving bash is back with a hitch — of Clydesdales

Pete's Bar is teaming up with Slider's Oyster Bar, Southern Grounds & Co. and Island Girl Cigar Bar to put on the event.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The annual Pete's Giving event in Neptune Beach on Thanksgiving Day will have some famous visitors this year — the Budweiser Clydesdales.

The Neptune Beach City Council unanimously approved plans for the event, which will require the closing of First Street between Atlantic Boulevard and Orange Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. As holiday revelers mill in the street, eight Clydesdales will be in the nearby roundabout at the foot of Atlantic Boulevard, where people can greet the horses and take photos.

"I don’t know about anyone else, but one of my all-time favorites," Mayor Elaine Brown said about the Clydesdales.

Pete's has been a Beaches institution for 89 years, the first bar in Duval County to open after Prohibition was repealed. It was owned by the same family for generations before being sold late last year. Little has changed under the new ownership, other than the end of smoking in the bar.

The Thanksgiving event was held for 35 consecutive years before being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. It resumed last November.

Anheuser-Busch plans to hitch a team of eight Clydesdales on Thanksgiving morning in the Publix parking lot in Neptune Beach. At 10 a.m., the team will travel, with a police escort, to the roundabout, where they are scheduled to stay until noon.