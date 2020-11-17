PETA to host Thanksgiving-themed demonstration in Jacksonville

The action is part of PETA's "ThanksVegan" campaign, a nationwide effort to get people to celebrate with a vegan feast.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) plans to host a demonstration Tuesday in Jacksonville as part of a nationwide push for people to celebrate Thanksgiving with a vegan feast.

"How would you feel if a human being were stuffed, roasted, and served for Thanksgiving dinner?" asked the organization in a press release.

A PETA volunteer plans to lie in on a cutting board beside two giant "turkey carcasses" at noon at the intersection of N. Laura and W. Monroe streets

