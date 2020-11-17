PETA to host Thanksgiving-themed demonstration in Jacksonville

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) plans to host a demonstration Tuesday in Jacksonville as part of a nationwide push for people to celebrate Thanksgiving with a vegan feast.
"How would you feel if a human being were stuffed, roasted, and served for Thanksgiving dinner?" asked the organization in a press release.
A PETA volunteer plans to lie in on a cutting board beside two giant "turkey carcasses" at noon at the intersection of N. Laura and W. Monroe streets
The action is part of PETA's "ThanksVegan" campaign.
"PETA is offering recipes, tips, and even vegan mentors to help everyone have a delicious ThanksVegan meal that gives gentle birds a break," says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. "Turkeys are individuals with feelings who love their families and value their lives, just as much as humans are."