JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Georgia resident Donna Odom is a pet lover. She owns four cats and a dog.

A few days ago Odom used a BB gun to protect one of her cats. It was being attacked by a neighbor's dog.

"When I fired the BB gun, I wasn't aiming at the dog," she said. "I fired in his direction to scare him away. Evidently, he moved and got it."

Odom said she would never intentionally harm an animal but her protective instincts kicked in. The dog was not injured.

"He was actually attacking my 13-year-old cat," she said.

The incident was reported to Camden County Animal Control by her neighbor, the dog's owner. When the officer showed up it was Odom who was given a warning, not the owner of the dog.

"That's ridiculous," Odom said. "That's ridiculous. You can ask any of my neighbors, my babies don't leave this yard."



The written warning is for reportedly creating a nuisance, failing to wear their vaccination/rabies tags and a problem with her animals at large.

Her home is a semi-rural area on three acres.

"I think we've got Animal Control overstepping their bounds," Odom said.

On Your Side went to animal control for answers.

Did the officer go too far?

Why is the owner of the cat allegedly attacked by the dog the one with the warning?

We are still waiting for a response.

The officer also instructed Odom on the law about the use of a BB gun on animals. She was told not to shoot her BB gun at an animal.

"Generally, animals will hear a loud pop and then they run," she said. "That's why I did that. I love animals. I also foster them. I would never truly try and hurt an animal, never."



Odom has been given 10 days to have her pets wear their vaccine tags, but she is refusing to comply with the warning.

"Bottom line, I am not going to comply," she said. "My animals are vaccinated and I am not going to let them run around here with those tags clinking on their collars."