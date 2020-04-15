JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It can get lonely being stuck inside most of the day while Floridians are asked to stay at home due to the novel coronavirus. However, more people are volunteering to care for a furry friend to add a little more happiness during their isolation.

Seventy percent of the animals at the Jacksonville Humane society are out of the shelter and with foster pet parents. The society says it’s "unheard of" and they haven’t seen anything like this before.

For many people in Jacksonville, there’s no better time than being cooped up inside to volunteer to foster pets.

Working from home also provides many people who ordinarily feel they can't devote enough time to caring for a cat or dog to have the opportunity now.

For Stacy Reid, pet fostering is helping her and her family beat the coronavirus blues.

“It’s boosted our morale," she said, her daughter chiming in, "It’s happiness!”

For those feeling helpless, Jacksonville Humane Society CEO Denise Deisler said fostering a pet is a great way to contribute to the community during the coronavirus and clear out the shelter.

“It’s a great way to take control of something and take an action step, and feel like you are actively involved in helping our community,” Deisler said.

She also said having fewer pets in the shelter allows for less staff to work at a time. The staff is now split into two groups, alternating shifts.

Deisler said less staff in the building helps maintain social distancing and lets the staff take care of their health and well-being on their off days.

Overall, Deisler said pet fostering during the coronavirus is creating a win-win for people seeking companionship to beat the self-isolating blues and for the pets looking for a new home.

For Reid and her family, fostering four kittens from the Jacksonville Humane Society has done more than curing the coronavirus blues.

“It’s brought us together as a family and given as something, a goal to reach, and something to care for other than ourselves," she said.

Adding, the kittens are being spoiled and are doing great. They're enjoying the extra company and cuddles as much as Reid’s family is.