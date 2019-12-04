JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nearly 50 years ago Pet Memorial Gardens Cemetery was created as a final resting place for man's best friend.

This particular cemetery has a special place in Mandarin and has been featured in Newspapers around the state.

In 2008, Janet and Robert Davis became owner/operator of Pet Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

We love this place and you can see how peaceful it is," said Janet Davis. "We have a little over three thousand grave sites.

They wanted to be owners because they're pet lovers and their beloved Honey Bear Davis is buried there.

Now as owners, they are on a mission to make sure the cemetery is still around years to come.

"We want to preserve it," she said.

Davis said they acquired two sections; the existing grave sites and the property where their mobile home office now sits.

"The property in contention was part of the first section we purchased," she said.

Davis said the section, identified as Tract K on property appraiser's maps, was sold from under her to the developer of a nearby subdivision.

"It was deeded to me," she said.

In 2008, a Corrective Deed was recorded but it did not address the concerns.

"It does not settle the issue at all," said Davis.

She said surveyors are checking the property lines. She is preparing to take it to court.

"What's to say he is not going to sell my cemetery? I have no guarantee," she said.

On Your Side checked the property history with the City of Jacksonville Property Appraiser.

Jerry Holland said according to the recorded deed, the area identified as Tract K was always excluded.

He also pointed out there are problems with the other deeds associated with the property.

Davis maintains that it was always the intent to make it part of the cemetery.

She has created a Go Fund Me account to help in her fight to save the cemetery.

https://www.gofundme.com/save-pet-memorial-gardens-cemetery?fbclid=IwAR1JcSmBAgOWtThquZUzY9S6eLhpZwz1dRfdMlLw7AheZlV1cLdni-FAtQU