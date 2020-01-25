Police are investigating a shooting after a person walked into a Cedar Hills hospital just before midnight Saturday morning with a gunshot wound, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 11:50 p.m., police said a person entered the Park West ER on 103rd Street with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Police are working to learn more information that led up to the shooting and JSO's Violent Crimes detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500.

