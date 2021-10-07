Person taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries from Jacksonville's Northside

JFRD confirmed to First Coast News that they transported a patient in life-threatening condition from the 7300 block of Linda Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person is fighting for their life in the hospital after an incident Thursday morning on Jacksonville's Northside.

At 10:03 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office sent an alert of a reported shooting at 7000 Linda Drive. Police are set to give an update at a briefing at 10:30 a.m.