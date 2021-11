The crash happened at the intersection of River Boulevard and Rolling Stream Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department is on the scene of a car vs. pedestrian crash in northwest Jacksonville.

The crash was reported at around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Rolling River Boulevard and Rolling Stream Drive, near Rowes IGA, according to JFRD.

At least one person is dead, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.