JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene of a crash near Baymeadows Road with one person reported trapped Tuesday evening.

The crash happened in the 9400 block of Princeton Square Boulevard, according to JFRD. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a car hit a transformer and flipped near The Grove Apartments and Green Tree Apartments.

Roads in the area are closed and are expected to remain closed for the next few hours, according to JSO.

According to the JEA outage map, more than 200 customers are without power in the area of the crash.

