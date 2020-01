JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One person is expected to be OK after being shot in the Longbranch neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Just after 2 a.m., JSO was dispatched to 1700 E. 26th St. Once at the scene, JSO found one person shot. That person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, JSO said.

JSO did not release any suspect information but said suspects are outstanding.