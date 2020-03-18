JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was pulled from a house fire with critical injuries in the Lake Forest Hills neighborhood Tuesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The fire happened in the 1700 block of Stafford Road. JFRD tweeted about the fire at 6:50 p.m. The person was found inside the home and pulled out just before 7 p.m., according to fire rescue.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the fire was under control and the patient was rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.