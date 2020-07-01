JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition after he was pulled from a Moncrief house fire with severe burns Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD said firefighters were dispatched to the home in the 4400 block of Moncrief Road at 10:23 p.m. Crews pulled the man from the fire and rushed him to a local hospital with severe burns and smoke inhalation, JFRD said.

The man is described as being older and lived alone.

JFRD reported the fire is under control as of 10:47 p.m. Fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the blaze.