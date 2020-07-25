x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

local

Person of interest sought in connection to criminal activity at Orange Park Circle K gas station

The sheriff's office warns to not approach the man or the vehicle if either are spotted.
Credit: Clay County Sheriff's Office
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for the above-pictured man who is believed to have information about criminal activity at the Circle K gas station in Orange Park.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office wants the public's help in identifying a person of interest believed to have information about reported criminal activity at a Circle K gas station. 

The gas station is located at 1091 Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park. The man is believed to have been the driver of a white Chevrolet Impala. The sheriff's office warns to not approach the man or the vehicle if either is spotted.

Stay with First Coast News for more updates on this developing story.

Credit: Clay County Sheriff's Office
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for the above-pictured man who is believed to have information about criminal activity at the Circle K gas station in Orange Park.