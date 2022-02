Crews believed the home to be all clear of occupants after conducting a search, but a secondary search revealed the fire was deadly, according to JFRD.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department is on the scene of a deadly house fire on the city's Northside.

JFRD crews responded to a mobile home fire in the 7000 block of Main Street around 7 a.m., according to a tweet from the fire department. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control.

First Coast News has a crew on the way to the scene. We will continue to update this developing story.

