Person found shot to death inside vehicle in Jacksonville Heights area

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in the Jacksonville Heights area.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of California Avenue after reports of a shooting.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a victim who had been shot to death inside a vehicle, according to the JSO. The victim has not been identified.

JSO's homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are working on the investigation, which including talking to witnesses in the area. JSO says witnesses told investigators they reported hearing several gunshots in the area. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

   

