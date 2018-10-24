One person was found dead Tuesday night after a house fire broke out in St. Johns County, according to the St. Johns County Fire Rescue in a post to Facebook.

The fire occurred in the 1000 block of Lee Street. Firefighters arrived to the scene and were told someone was still inside the home, said SJCFR. Firefighters entered the home and found the person deceased. The blaze was put under control.

An investigation into the cause of the fire, as well as death investigation, has been launched by SJCFR, teh State Fire Marshals Office and the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

