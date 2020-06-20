Person dies after crashing car into ditch in Bartram Park condo complex

Around 2:42 a.m. a 911 call was received from a person who said they drove into a ditch and their car was filling with water, police said.

A person died early Saturday morning after crashing into a ditch located inside a Bartrak Park condominium complex, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 2:42 a.m. a 911 call was received from a person who said they drove into a ditch and their car was filling with water, police said. The person said that they were unable to get out of the car.

Police were able to use GPS to locate the individual near the 6100 block of Eclipse Circle in the Summerlin Condominium complex, according to the sheriff's office. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to assist the individual.

JFRD was able to remove the sole occupant and driver from the submerged vehicle and they were taken to Baptist South for treatment. The driver was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead, police said.