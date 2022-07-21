One dead in industrial accident in St. Johns County

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said a person was killed Thursday in an industrial accident in the Silverleaf area.

The accident occurred Thursday morning around 9 a.m., according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office Major Crimes Unit was dispatched to the scene.

The St. Johns County Sheriffs Office will not say whether the victim was a man or a woman.