One dead in industrial accident in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead following an industrial accident in the Silverleaf area of St. Johns County.
The accident occurred Thursday morning around 9 a.m., according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office Major Crimes Unit was dispatched to the scene.
The St. Johns County Sheriffs Office will not say whether the victim was a man or a woman.
According to the St. Johns County Fire Rescue department, fire rescue crew members responded but did not transport anyone.
Very little activity has taken place at the site in the afternoon hours. It appears the incident happened down a dirt road, beyond the end of Courtney Vista Drive.