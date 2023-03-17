Four Seasons hotel in Downtown Jacksonville one step closer to being a reality

The hotel is part of Jaguar owner Shad Khan's Shipyard development plan.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A proposed Four Seasons Hotel & Residences across from TIAA Bank Field is one step closer to being a reality.

PCL Construction LLC recently applied for a permit to build the foundation for the project, which will be located at 1406 Bay Street East

The hotel is part of Jaguar owner Shad Khan's Shipyard development plan.

In January, the Jacksonville City Council signed off on changes to the development, including more taxpayer dollars going to the project.

Due to inflation and supply chain issues Khan's Iguana Investments says costs have gone up and the city's portion will increase by $130 million or about 13 percent.

Iguana Investments is required to complete the project by July 2026.