People with special abilities wow crowd with talents at 'Dare to Hire Different' talent show

Dare to Hire Different helps people with special abilities find or create their own jobs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People with special abilities had the chance to show off their talents to a crowd Saturday evening, celebrating the second “Dare to Hire Different” fashion and talent show.

“The Autism world, the Down Syndrome world, the Asperger’s world, they’re all the same. They’re people,” said Dare to Hire Different CEO Dabbs McInnis. “They want to work. Matter of fact, they love to work.”

McInnis said opportunities to showcase talent, like this talent show, aren’t only important to boost self-esteem for those presenting, but to show the community what they are capable of.

One contestant, 26-year-old Jessica Garner, has worked hard preparing a song for Saturday's event.

“I am super excited about all of this day,” Garner said before performing. “I love to sing. I’ve been singing my whole life.”

14-year-old Angelina Stokes showed up, ready to rock the runway with custom “Duval” shirts her mom makes.

“I’m just really excited to model,” Stokes said before presenting. “I think I look pretty good.”

McInnis said the work ethic displayed is an example of what can make a valuable employee.