As people become more concerned about the coronavirus outbreak, they're turning to the internet for answers. However, some seem to be confused about what exactly they're searching for.

According to Google Trends, online searches for “corona beer virus” and “beer virus” have increased dramatically in the past two weeks.

Specifically in the United States, Connecticut came in first for the most number of searches this month for "corona beer virus' with New Mexico taking the cake for most searches for 'beer virus'.

Hawaii had the most searches for "beer coronavirus."

The virus and the Mexican beer company have not been connected.

The AP reports the number of confirmed cases rose to more than 1,280. Forty-one have died, all in China.

Wuhan, the city where the outbreak started, has halted all outbound flights, trains, buses and ferries. Now, 12 other cities have followed suit. That puts a combined population of more than 36 million under lockdown.

