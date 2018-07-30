People over the age of 55 are not just getting their AARP cards, they're also getting their registration to carry a concealed gun.

They're looking for ways to fight against an attacker, because of the perception of widespread gun crime, even though statistically, crime rates haven't gone up.

"No matter where you live anymore, you know there are robberies, shootings. There's not a place -- not even churches -- not a place where you feel safe anymore," said Carol Williams.

For Carol and her husband Bruce, it all started when their house on the Northside got broken into about 10 years ago. They got a call from their cleaning lady while they were out.

"She said, 'Mr. Williams, you left your back door unlocked and the door's wide open,' and I said, 'get out of the house, get out of the house now,'" said Carol.

The teens who broke in got away with about three thousand dollars worth of stuff. "It makes you feel kind of invaded," said Bruce.

They signed up for training, and they're not alone.

"You just get a little too old to get into a boxing match," said Steve Satchell, a participant in Tyler Wildman's course, Tactical Concealed Training.

Data from the Florida Department of Agriculture shows 85,225 people in Duval County carry a concealed weapon. More than half of the people carrying in the state of Florida are over the age of 50.

"Seniors make up a good chunk of every class we do," said Wildman.

"If I'm not going to be able to defend myself, I have to have something else that can help me defend myself," said Satchell.

Satchell said he's wanted to do this for years, since he is just not as physically fit as he used to be.

"The firearm is a great equalizer because a frail 90-year-old person with a firearm can defend themselves effectively against a 21-year-old muscular person," said Wildman.

Hands-on skills taught by Wildman to keep them alert are especially appreciated.

"You're looking through your peripheral, you're looking in different areas and watching reactions of people," Carol said.

The Williams' said they feel safer because of these classes. They're glad to be able to share life with their great grandkids, something they might not otherwise have if they were home the day of that break-in.

"They tell me all the time they feel more confident because they have protection," said Wildman.

If you want to know how to protect yourself, but don't want to go as far as buying a gun, dozens of martial arts schools in the community offer hand-to-hand combat training.

You can also use mace or a taser.

