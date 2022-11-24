Giving back is the spirit of the holiday and you don't have to go far to witness it. First Coast News caught up with people in Jacksonville who fed those in need.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Giving back is the spirit of the holiday, and you don't have to go far to witness it.

“Today we’re going to have greens for the people, some turkey, some chicken, yellow rice, mac and cheese and somebody left a sweet potato pie but we’re not going to talk about that,” said Edmond Baker, Cooped Up Kitchen owner.

“We want a lot of people to realize, yes you’re thankful for this, and you’re thankful for that, but there are a lot of people who don’t have that much, and I’ve been homeless before with my mother and as time has gone on, I just knew I always wanted to be there for other people,” said Baker.

The First Coast News journey through Downtown Jacksonville didn’t stop at Cooped Up.

We found a pair putting smiles on peoples’ faces.

“I spent a good amount of time downtown as a kid, and we see a lot of the same faces, so it’s good to get back in the mix, you know, and hand out simple snacks, said Kade McCann.

The gesture of giving back set the tone for the day and really highlighted the heart of our neighbors.