Are people of color being excluded from death penalty juries in Duval County? Judge hears arguments from ACLU

In a Duval County courtroom, the ACLU argued that prosecutors excluded black jurors from serving on capital juries because they oppose the death penalty.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are people of color being excluded from death penalty juries in Duval County?

It's an argument First Coast News has been following since November. A University of Central Florida professor found people of color in Duval County are twice as likely to be excluded from serving on a death penalty jury.

"You have greater opposition to the death penalty in the black community, and you have greater support for the death penalty in the white community," ACLU Senior Staff Attorney Brian Stull said.

In a Duval County courtroom Friday, the ACLU argued that prosecutors excluded Black jurors from serving on capital juries because they oppose the death penalty and that violates someone's first amendment right.

Two defendants on death row, Luther Douglas and Donald Banks, are both Black and sentenced in Duval County. On Friday, their attorneys and the ACLU argued race and religious discrimination impacted jury selection in their cases.

"The state wants the death sentence so that is why they're excluding these jurors," Stull said.

Stull says racial discrimination still exists. However, a judge argues anyone can oppose the death penalty.

"You're arguing that because opposition to the death penalty is reflected in the value of high rate among a particular community. They're being excluded, because they're part of that community. They're being excluded regardless of their race," Judge Kevin Blazs said. "It's just happens to be disproportionately held by a particular community and may be justified given the history."

The state said personal beliefs don't bar someone from serving as a juror. But the juror must make their decision based on the facts of the case.

"It is whether or not those personal opinions about a particular law will substantially impair your ability to follow that law, the death penalty proceedings," the prosecutor said. "The law requires meaningful consideration of both punishments."