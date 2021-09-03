People moved out of homeless camp to shelters in Downtown Jacksonville

The camp is along Jefferson Street between State and Beaver streets and has grown significantly since February.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.)

Trucks are picking up garbage, tents are being packed up and people are being moved out of the homeless camp in Downtown Jacksonville Tuesday.

The camp is along Jefferson Street between State and Beaver streets and has grown significantly since February.

Downtown nonprofits are collaborating with the city to do something similar to the first phase of the Pathway to Home program in February, when the city moved dozens of homeless people into hotel rooms for 30 days.

Now the hundreds who remain at the camp are being moved to a temporary, 30-day shelter and provided resources to help them get back on their feet.

Independent community activist Brennan Reed says it's off to a slow start Tuesday, and they're trying to get a more tactical strategy.

"A lot of the issue we're running into is the practicality of executing some of the services provided," Reed said. "The Urban Rest Stop is a 25-minute walk away from here for them to store their belongings. The new shelter is only a couple blocks away from here but still a 20-minute walk. So they would just have to walk many, many blocks to store their stuff to come back to have a place to sleep, wake up, walk the same amount of blocks to gather their belongings, and then catch the bus to try to find a job or some employment or go about their their normal activities throughout the day."

People who live at the camp are split on whether or not they support the city's effort.

"I feel like it's discrimination against the homeless," said one man named Kenny who only wanted to give his first name.

Kenny says he feels forced to leave what he describes as a peaceful place.

"I feel it's a bad move, gives Jacksonville a bad eye for the homeless," Kenny said.

Another man believes the city's efforts will work for people who take advantage of the resources. Willie Moore took time off work to pack up his tent.

"This gives me enough time to save up a little bit," Moore said.

For information on how to volunteer through the Red Cross, click here.