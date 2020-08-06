People in Riverside seeking help after weekend flooding

After some flooding due to weekend storms, a community group is hoping the ongoing drainage problems can be addressed.

Areas of Riverside are drying up after some flooding this weekend, but people who live there aren't done fighting for help with drainage issues.

The Riverside Avondale Preservation says, if Tropical Storm Cristobal could leave its mark from 500 miles away, there's reason to worry about what could happen if a hurricane directly impacts Jacksonville.

Areas like Willowbranch Park looked much different Monday than just 24 hours earlier when ongoing rains from Cristobal left their mark.

Warren Jones, the executive director of the Riverside Avondale Preservation, said the group is investigating why the flooding got so bad over the weekend.

“There are streets like Riverside and Stockton, Challen Avenue, Edgewood and Park Street, so those issues were really exacerbated by the nuisance flooding yesterday,” Jones said.

He said the preservation society is taking inventory of those areas and asking people for pictures to take to the area's councilmember, Randy DeFoor.

DeFoor sent a statement to First Coast News saying she will be working with the stormwater maintenance division to develop and implement long-term solutions.

She said she is also volunteering to vice-chair the infrastructure subcommittee to evaluate the current city infrastructure and its ability to bounce back from a storm.

The drainage systems in Riverside’s historic district are a concern for people like Jones.