People expected to gather Saturday to show support for Trent Lehrkamp

Officials continue to investigate after social media posts claim that the teen was given alcohol and abused by three teenagers while he was unconscious.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Dozens are expected to gather at the St. Simon's Island Pier Saturday to show support for Trent Lehrkamp, the 19-year-old that was dropped off at a hospital barely breathing following a party on St. Simons Island.

Lehrkamp had a blood alcohol level of .464 and is still recovering in the hospital.

The event will be held at 1 p.m. and is open to the public.

No arrests have been made in the case, Glynn County Police Department said Wednesday. Police say they are first making sure they can press charges that are "prosecutable and winnable" before making any arrests.

The Glynn County Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Glynn County Schools Police continue to investigate after social media posts claim that the teen was given alcohol and abused by three teenagers while he was unconscious.

A police report obtained by First Coast News says that Lehrkamp was abused by juveniles who he believed to be "his friends" on at least one other occasion.

All the witnesses to the two known incidents have been identified at this time, according to Jackson. He said there were nine juveniles present the first time Lehrkamp was abused and photos were shared on social media. There were 11 the second time.

O'Neal said that while the case coming to light on social media is helpful, it also lead to misinformation, and some of the teenagers rumored to be part of this crime were not at all involved.