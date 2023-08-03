People who live in Dinsmore Community say waiting for train to pass can take hours

Residents say a huge concern is if there's an emergency.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People who live in Jacksonville's Dinsmore Community said waiting for a train to pass feels like forever. They say there are times a train will sit and block crossings.

Their biggest concern is what will happen if there is an emergency

For Dinsmore Community resident, Virginia McClain, this is has been an issue for as long as she can remember. She lives on Thein Street, a dead-end road. Residents say that part of their community is the worst when trains come and go.

"I've had relatives spend the night on this track," McClain said.

In McClain's experience, waiting for a train to pass by could take a few minutes or a few hours. She chuckled and said she learned how to become a patient person.

However, not everyone is as tolerant as McClain. Joshua Jones, another Dinsmore resident, said commuting can be a problem when all five crossings are blocked.

"Once they stop, they have to wait. They cannot back it up. They can't pull forward," Jones said. "If they pull forward, they're blocking one. They back up. They're blocking another."

However, for McClain her patience is getting thin at the age of 71. She is worried a train will be in the way incase there is an emergency.

"I'm starting to have health issues and I don't want to be caught back here and not go to the hospital," McClain said.

First responders have a plan just in case. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it is not uncommon to run into train traffic. JFRD said it has a policy where if a first responder is stuck, they contact the dispatch about the situation. Afterwards, the closest team is delegated to get to the scene. Fire Officials said responders are trained to know their location.

"Over the years we've learned from our mistakes," JFRD's Eric Prosswimmer said.

Still, McClain hopes city officials will look into their concerns.