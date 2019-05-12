JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A recall was issued for sushi products sold at Walgreens, 7 Eleven, Trader Joe's and more, but many people on Facebook were more shocked that sushi is being sold at Walgreens in the first place.

The items sold by several different retailers were recalled by Fuji Food Products due to concerns over potential listeria contamination.

First Coast News posted the recall to our Facebook page on Tuesday. Many Facebook users said nothing about the recall but instead expressed their shock at the idea of anyone buying sushi from a pharmacy.

Some commenters connected the dots and were shocked that sushi products sold at Trader Joe's could be the same products sold at Walgreens or 7 Eleven.

And some thought anyone who bought sushi from Walgreens or 7 Eleven should have known what they were getting into.

