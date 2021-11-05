Penman Road blocked in both directions due to structure fire, police say

Police are advising the incident is happening in the 1400 block of Penman Road. The road is completely shutdown as a result.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach Police Department is working to control a house fire on Penman Road Friday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says Penman Road is closed in both directions from Seagate Avenue to Florida Boulevard.

JFRD says the house was 'all clear' after a search and that there was nobody inside.

At this time it's not clear how the fire started or the extent of the damages.

