Police: Pellet, stun gun and knife found in student vehicle on Clay County campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A student may face charges after weapons were found in a vehicle on campus, according to the Clay County District Schools Police Department.

The department posted on Facebook that officers were alerted via anonymous tip Wednesday that there may be weapons in a student's car on campus.

Upon investigation, officers say they were able to locate a pellet gun, knife and stun gun in a student's vehicle in the parking lot.

Police described the pellet gun as an airsoft replica.

No weapons were found inside the building, and there were no threats made toward the school or toward any students, according to police.

Officers say the student who had the prohibited items has been cooperative and that they are continuing to investigate the incident.

The student will be disciplined as outlined in the Code of Student Conduct and will possibly face charges pending the outcome of the investigation.

