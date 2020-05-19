PEGA user says DEO never sent her a PIN, halted application for weeks

FCN spoke with a DEO call-taker that said most PEGA users who called also didn’t receive that DEO correspondence, and there was trouble with temporary PINs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Navigating the unemployment maze isn’t only financially difficult, but emotionally trying as well.

A 20-year-old woman has been trying to file her application for months, but she is now finding one simple step is responsible for wasted weeks of waiting, and she’s at her wit’s end.

Eileen La Paz openly tells First Coast News that she’s contemplated suicide in this process of trying to receive unemployment benefits.

La Paz’s bills are stacking up, she is out of her teaching job and she can’t afford to take care of her mother who is currently disabled.

“This has been the darkest times of my life that I have ever seen,” La Paz said. “As the bills pile up, I don’t know what’s in it for me for the future.”

La Paz, just like so many, has tried to file for unemployment benefits since March. She says she was kicked off the CONNECT website multiple times and was unable to reach DEO by phone.

“That’s when PEGA was announced,” La Paz said, "so then I filed my claim.”

She completed all of PEGA’s tasks and thought she wiped her hands clean.

“It said all of my assignments were completed, so I said 'Well, I’m done,'” La Paz recalled.

Weeks passed, bills continued to stack and La Paz was wondering why she hasn’t had any correspondence from DEO until she read a First Coast News article.

“It said you were supposed to receive a PIN,” La Paz said. “My heart fell to my stomach when I saw that.”

La Paz said a PIN was never sent to her. The PIN is for access to DEO’s CONNECT website to submit her application. Now, weeks of waiting have been wasted.

FCN reached out to DEO asking if not receiving a PIN is a common glitch in the system and what users should do—DEO never responded.

First Coast News did speak with an anonymous DEO call-taker that said many PEGA users who called also didn’t receive DEO correspondence, or there was trouble with temporary PINS.

La Paz finally submitted her application Tuesday by receiving her PIN. Now she is praying it will be approved.