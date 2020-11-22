Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle near Downtown Jacksonville

The man, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, was not using a crosswalk, according to police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle near Downtown Jacksonville late Saturday night.

JSO said the incident happened at Union Street and Ocean Street. The man, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, was not using a crosswalk, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 10:15 p.m., JSO said. The man was rushed to a local hospital and died from his injuries.