A pedestrian was injured Sunday morning while attempting to cross an intersection on 103rd Street while not inside of a designated pedestrian crosswalk, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 103rd Street and Ricker Road after reports of a crash with injuries involving a pedestrian, police said.

Police determined that a pedestrian was attempting to cross the intersection without using the designated pedestrian crosswalk when they were struck by a vehicle traveling westbound.

The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with police in the investigation.

The westbound lanes of 103rd Street and Ricker Road were temporarily closed as the crash was cleared. All lanes have since reopened.

The Florida Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation, police said.