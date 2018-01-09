A pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious injuries early Saturday morning after he was struck by a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

Deputy Richard Thatcher, 54, was traveling eastbound on Palm Valley Road when Florida Highway Patrol says the pedestrian, Robenson Watson, 24, darted into Thatcher's path from the road's westbound shoulder.

Thatcher did not have time to react, according to FHP, and Watson was struck by the left front corner of Thatcher's vehicle.

Watson was transported to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

It remains unknown why Watson ran into the road.

© 2018 WTLV