JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A pedestrian is recovering with multiple fractures after she was struck by a vehicle and pinned against the crosswalk post in Jacksonville Beach on Saturday, according to a traffic report by the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Around noon, the victim approached the intersection of 3rd Street South and 25th Avenue North and was waiting for the crosswalk sign to turn. Meanwhile, the driver who is at fault for the accident, Paul Louis Fouts, was driving northbound in the 2600 block of 25th Avenue South, according to traffic records.

Fouts reportedly didn't notice another vehicle going southbound, approaching the intersection, and attempted to make a left turn onto 25th Avenue South. During the attempted turn, Fouts struck the rear of the other vehicle, causing the other vehicle to spin out and strike the pedestrian, the report states. The pedestrian was then pinned against the crosswalk post, sustaining multiple fractures to her right leg. She was transported to the hospital.

Fouts was charged with failing to yield while approaching/entering an intersection.