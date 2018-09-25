Florida Highway Patrol is on the lookout for a driver who fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead.

The driver of an unknown Ford vehicle struck 32-year-old Joshua Tomlinson while traveling westbound on US 90 on Beaver Street, west of Jones Road.

The vehicle fled the scene and Tomlinson was pronounced dead. Officers say the incident may have occurred early Sunday morning.

If you have any information this deadly hit-and-run, call Florida Highway Patrol at 904-695-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

