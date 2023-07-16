Pedestrian hit, killed on State Road 200 in Nassau County

Florida Highway Patrol says the man was walking the median and "stepped into" the road, where he was hit and killed. The man's identity is unknown.

NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — A man was killed Sunday when he was struck by a car on State Road 200, just east of Mount Olive Road.

A report from Florida Highway Patrol says he was walking in the grass median near the road and "stepped into" the left lane directly in front of a car. The front left of the car collided with the man.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene. Police were unable to determine his identity at the time of the FHP report.