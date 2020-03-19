A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a car while attempting to cross Blanding Boulevard Wednesday night in Orange Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Michael Black, 53, died as a result of his injuries.

Around 9 p.m., a vehicle was traveling southbound on Blanding Boulevard while a Black was attempting to cross the road outside of a crosswalk, according to FHP.

As he was crossing, troopers say Black entered the path of the car which hit him with its front right bumper. FHP says Black was thrown to the sidewalk area of the Exxon Gas parking lot.

The car slowed down and stopped in the Wendy's parking lot. Black was transported to Orange Park Medical Center with critical injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Charges are currently pending.