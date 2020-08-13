x
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in life-threatening condition after Arlington crash

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said police were called to the 100 block of University Boulevard where they found a man in the road who was hit by a vehicle.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Arlington Wednesday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said police were called to the 100 block of University Boulevard around 11:50 p.m., where they found a man in the road who was hit by a vehicle. Police also found the driver of the vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital by Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews, and is in life-threatening condition, according to police. Traffic Homicide Detectives are investigating.

There were several witnesses on the scene who are speaking with detectives, JSO said.

