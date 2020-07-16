x
Pedestrian hit by car, sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 31-year-old man was trying to cross Southside Boulevard at Atlantic Boulevard when he was hit by a Hyundai sedan.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car while trying to cross Southside Boulevard.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 31-year-old man was crossing Southside Boulevard on the south end of the intersection at Atlantic Boulevard westbound around 4 p.m. Thursday. A Hyundai sedan driving south on Southside Boulevard, and while traveling through the intersection, the car hit the pedestrian.

The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews transported him, FHP says.

The crash is still under investigation. The victim's next of kin has not yet been notified, the FHP report says.

The driver was a 79-year-old woman from Jacksonville, according to the FHP report. She was wearing her seat belt and was not injured in the crash, the report says.

