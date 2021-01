The crash happened at about 6:05 p.m. on State Route 21 near Peppergrass Drive.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A man died after being hit by a car Wednesday evening on State Route 21 in Clay County.

According to the Florida High Patrol, three vehicles were traveling north on State Route 21 near Peppergrass Drive. At about 6:05 p.m., a man walked in front of one of the vehicles and was hit by the car.

The other two vehicles also hit the pedestrian after the man was forced into the right lane. The man was later pronounced dead.