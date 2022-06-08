Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Dinsmore area

The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and the area was dim, so the driver could not see the man, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Tuesday night in the Dinsmore area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A Toyota Corolla was heading east on Trout River Boulevard near the 6500 block around 9:30 p.m. when a man tried to cross the road. The man was crossing near the Racetrack gas station service road. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and the area was dim, so the driver could not see the man, police said.

The man was hit by the car and pronounced dead on the scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. No one else was injured in the crash.