Pedestrian critically injured in Putnam County hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian was critically injured Friday night following a fatal hit-and-run crash in Interlachen, Florida, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP said around 9:33 p.m., a Dodge Durango, possibly green in color, was traveling westbound on Fowler Street when it struck a pedestrian that was traveling westward at the Fowler Street and Guy Avenue intersection.
After hitting the pedestrian, the vehicle then left the scene leaving behind a shattered passenger side-view mirror, according to FHP. The pedestrian was found in critical condition.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked yo contact Crime Stoppers at 850-785-8477, The Florida Highway Patrol at 904-359-6572 or The Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 386-329-0800.