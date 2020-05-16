Pedestrian critically injured in Putnam County hit-and-run crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a Dodge Durango, possibly green in color, in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened in Interlachen, Florida.

A pedestrian was critically injured Friday night following a fatal hit-and-run crash in Interlachen, Florida, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said around 9:33 p.m., a Dodge Durango, possibly green in color, was traveling westbound on Fowler Street when it struck a pedestrian that was traveling westward at the Fowler Street and Guy Avenue intersection.

After hitting the pedestrian, the vehicle then left the scene leaving behind a shattered passenger side-view mirror, according to FHP. The pedestrian was found in critical condition.