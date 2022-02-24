Peaceful protest held at UNF over controversial poll during Black History Month

The poll in question asked followers about a popular drink in African American culture and listed Red Kool-Aid as one of the responses.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous story)

A peaceful protest will be held Thursday at The University of North Florida as a result of controversy this week over a trivia poll posted by the school during Black History Month.

The protest will be held at the UNF Student Union at 11 a.m.

The poll in question asked followers about a popular drink in African American culture and listed Red Kool-Aid as one of the responses.

Kool-Aid is often associated with racist stereotypes.

The school offered a statement after students spoke out about the racist undertones of the poll, but students claim the school's initial statement failed to take accountability for the post.

UNF later released a second statement that said the school "deeply regrets that the poll lacked proper historical and educational context and that it hurt members of the community..."

UNF Black Student Union representatives and others filled a room on campus Wednesday afternoon for a discussion the university held to talk about the trivia questions.

“It upset me because it was very stereotypical.... It was to a point that is was very disrespectful," Kiante McClennon, the former vice president of BSU told First Coast News in an interview.

"Seeing that is like you don't take my experiences, my history, who I am seriously as a Black student. It's like a personal attack on us and our Blackness, it's like a joke," BSU President Yvenie Etienne said.

UNF's Office of Diversity and Inclusion Vice President Dr. Richmond Wynn says one of its staff members posted the polls on the Instagram page.

“We hurt you, we offended you. We're sorry," Wynn explained.

Wynn says UNF is also going to start holding “learning exchanges” with students, faculty and community members to help solve the issues raised this week.