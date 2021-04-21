Peaceful protest at Duval County Courthouse demanding change in the justice system

The protest was hosted by the Jacksonville Community Action Committee.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday evening, people gathered outside the Duval County Courthouse to demonstrate one day after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd.

Many of the demonstrators held signs and flags that said 'Black Lives Matter' on them as they demanded justice for local victims of police brutality.

“It’s important that we as a community comes together so we can talk about our grievances especially when we feel like our leaders aren’t listening to us," said Nubian Roberts, democracy organizer for Florida Rising.

Roberts said people go to the streets for injustices because demonstrations the only thing to make leadership listen to their message.

“Right now, we’re talking about black people being murdered and not getting justice here locally," Roberts said. "Even though we got a win for George Floyd’s family, we still have so many people here in Jacksonville that have no answers no justice."

One of the local names mentioned during the rally was Jamee Johnson, a FAMU student shot and killed by a JSO officer in 2019.

“There’s definitely work to be done even after yesterday," protestor Lashonda Holloway said. "It’s so very important that people call their senators, in particular in our state, Marco Rubio, you should call Rick Scott."

Roberts said justice can only make the community stronger.