'It was you': New videos show Jacksonville pastor denying sexual abuse allegations

Paul Dyal and his two sons were both interviewed by police on the night he was arrested during a church service. All three deny the crimes in newly released video.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New videos of police interviews with a former Jacksonville pastor accused of sexually abusing children and his two sons show continued denial of his crimes.

Paul Dyal, 78, was arrested during a raid during church services. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual battery on a child.

He is one of three pastors from the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church on Old Kings Road who were arrested as part of a long-term investigations by the State Attorney's Office. Dyal's arrest warrant shows that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was receiving reports of him sexually abusing a child under 12 as far back as 2003.

Dyal and his sons, Shawn and Darrin, were interviewed on the day of his arrest. All three are seen in interrogation videos denying the crimes.

One of the newly released videos shows Dyal waiting for police to explain the charges he is facing. He is heard praying throughout the time he is alone in the interrogation room. "Lord, help my life. Help my wife, my children and grandchildren. Help the church Lord," he says. "God save us all."

He says to himself: "He could just have taken me without all this humiliation," referencing his arrest during church services.

A female officer asks Dyal about a woman he knew. "There was definitely some sexual abuse going on with her," the officer says.

"No, not by me."

The officer replies: "Well, it was you."

She also says another person came forward with allegations that Dyal had sexually abused her in the bathtub.

"I'll probably need a lawyer if you've got people saying this," he says. He calls the accusations "nonsense."

Dyal admits that he spoke with his accuser's father. "He believed his daughter, apparently, whatever she was saying." However, he says he never "touched a little girl" and police should "investigate her."

Paul Dyal's son Darrin Daryl was present when he was arrested.

In his interview video, Darrin Dyal says he has a "hard time believing" his father would sexually abuse a child. He goes onto say that his father could not do something like this and is a strict man who "doesn't even like music."

"My father's all kinds of things," he says. "But I've never seen him mess with a child."

While he says he does not believe them, Darrin Dyal does acknowledge he has heard about these allegations. "A few years ago, a girl, that her aunt and uncle were in the church, she became a lawyer. So she was going around trying to stir things up. And I'd hear about it, and of course, I'm not involved in that," he says. Dyal claims the woman was trying to "get people."

Dyal's other son, Shawn Dyal, says the people who are accusing Dyal of abuse "were people that always stir trouble and were looking to cause problems." He refers to one of his father's accusers as "one of those drama people."